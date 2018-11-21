Athletics' Skye Bolt: Added to 40-man
Bolt joined Oakland's 40-man roster Tuesday.
Bolt's contract was selected to shield him from the Rule 5 draft. The 24-year-old prospect spent the majority of his 2018 season with Double-A Midland (78 games), posting a .256/.325/.446 batting line with 10 homers and 37 RBI.
