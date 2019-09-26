Play

Bolt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

With Mark Canha nursing a groin injury, Bolt will provide the Athletics with outfield depth for the final series of the season. The 25-year-old spent most of the season at Triple-A, slashing .269/.350/.459 with 11 home runs and seven steals in 89 games for Las Vegas.

More News
Our Latest Stories