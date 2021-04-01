site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Designated for assignment
Bolt was designated for assignment Thursday.
Bolt will be the roster casualty as the
Athletics select the contracts of Reymin Guduan and Jed Lowrie. As a 27-year-old with just five games of big-league experience, he may have a good chance of passing through waivers unclaimed. More News
