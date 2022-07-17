Bolt was removed from Sunday's game against the Astros in the top of the fourth inning with an apparent hand injury, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

In his lone plate appearance of the day in the top of the second, Bolt was hit in the hand by a pitch, but he was able to take his base and played the field for the subsequent two innings. However, when Bolt's second turn at the dish came up in the fourth, the Athletics summoned Dermis Garcia from the bench to pinch hit for him. Expect Oakland to provide an update on the extent of Bolt's hand injury after the contest, though his ability to initially stay in the game and play the field likely hints that he avoided any sort of structural damage.