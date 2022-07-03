Bolt will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

The switch-hitting Bolt will stick in the starting nine for the third time in four games since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Thursday. Even though he's gone hitless in his first seven at-bats since coming off the IL, Bolt looks as though he'll get a trial as the team's everyday center fielder after Cristian Pache was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.