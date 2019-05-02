Athletics' Skye Bolt: Headed to big leagues
The Athletics will call up Bolt from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Friday's series opener with the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Due to off days Thursday and Monday, the Athletics are able to get by with a four-man rotation temporarily, affording the flexibility to add another bench bat for the series in the National League park. With the slow-footed Khris Davis expected to see time in the outfield this weekend, it makes sense for the Athletics to have a capable late-inning defensive replacement on hand in Bolt, who can play all three spots. The 25-year-old switch hitter may also prove to be a useful pinch-hitting option, especially while he's been wielding a hot bat in the Pacific Coast League. Through 22 games with Las Vegas, Bolt was slashing .325/.400/.675 with six home runs and three stolen bases.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...