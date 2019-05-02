The Athletics will call up Bolt from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Friday's series opener with the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Due to off days Thursday and Monday, the Athletics are able to get by with a four-man rotation temporarily, affording the flexibility to add another bench bat for the series in the National League park. With the slow-footed Khris Davis expected to see time in the outfield this weekend, it makes sense for the Athletics to have a capable late-inning defensive replacement on hand in Bolt, who can play all three spots. The 25-year-old switch hitter may also prove to be a useful pinch-hitting option, especially while he's been wielding a hot bat in the Pacific Coast League. Through 22 games with Las Vegas, Bolt was slashing .325/.400/.675 with six home runs and three stolen bases.