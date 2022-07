Bolt (hand) is starting in center field and batting leadoff in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Bolt was hit in the hand by a pitch in the final game before the All-Star break, ultimately exiting the contest against the Astros early. He appears ready to go following the short break and will look to build upon the .225 average he has produced since returning from the 60-day injured list June 30.