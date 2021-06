Bolt started in center field and went 0-for-3 in a loss to the Royals on Thursday.

The 27-year-old made his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 1 and came up empty at the plate. Bolt, who raised expectations with a .375/.488/.625 slash line over 80 plate appearances at Triple-A Las Vegas, may have an opportunity to continue seeing occasional playing time while Ramon Laureano (hip) remains sidelined.