Bolt went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in a 7-5 win against Houston on Monday.

Bolt gave Oakland a 6-1 lead with his two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning, and he tacked on a single and stolen base in the seventh. It was the first time this season that the outfielder has produced both a long ball and a theft in the same game. Bolt has three hits over his past two games but is still batting a mediocre .231 on the campaign.