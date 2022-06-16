Bolt (hamstring/oblique) started a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Las Vegas and went 2-for-5 with an RBI and run while serving as the club's designated hitter in an 11-4 loss to El Paso.

Bolt is with Las Vegas for the second time since he was initially placed on the injured list April 10 after he was pulled off his first rehab assignment due to a strained left hamstring. He appears to have fully recovered from the oblique strain that forced him to the IL in April, but he'll have to prove the hamstring issue is behind him. The Athletics will likely want to see Bolt play the outfield on consecutive days at Triple-A before activating him.