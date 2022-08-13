Bolt entered Friday's loss to the Astros as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and remained in the game as a defensive replacement, hitting a two-run double in his first plate appearance before grounding out in his second one.

Bolt came through to slice a four-run Athletics deficit in half with his seventh-inning two-bagger, which brought home Jonah Bride and Vimael Machin. The timely double was particularly noteworthy for Bolt, considering it served as only his second extra-base hit in the last 12 games.