Athletics' Skye Bolt: Managing knee bruise
Bolt exited Tuesday's game against the Yankees with a right knee contusion, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bolt suffered the injury on a hit-by-pitch and finished the contest 0-for-2 with a run scored. The 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's matchup with New York.
