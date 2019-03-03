Bolt was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Bolt went 1-for-10 with a run scored as a part of big-league camp, but he's been reassigned to the minors as of Sunday. He made it to Double-A last year and posted a .256/.325/.446 slash line with 10 homers and 37 RBI in 78 games.

