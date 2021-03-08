Bolt will be available to make his spring debut as a reserve in Monday's Cactus League game against the Royals after previously missing time with a shoulder injury, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Even before the shoulder injury surfaced, Bolt was unlikely to break camp with the Athletics, but his return to full health will at least give him the opportunity to battle for a job. Bolt was included in the Athletics' 60-man roster pool in 2020, but he never received a call-up from the alternate training site.