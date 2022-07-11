site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-skye-bolt-not-starting-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bolt isn't starting Monday's game against the Rangers.
Bolt is getting a breather after he went 1-for-5 with a stolen base, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games. Ramon Laureano will shift to center field while Stephen Piscotty starts in right.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read