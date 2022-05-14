Bolt (oblique) went 2-for-2 with an RBI double, two walks and two runs in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Salt Lake on Friday.

Bolt finally got on the field for some form of regular-season action Friday night, albeit at the highest level of the minors. The 28-year-old started in center field and hit leadoff, and his performance was particularly noteworthy considering how long it had been since he'd seen game action. Bolt is likely to participate in at least 3-4 more games with the Aviators before being deemed ready for activation.