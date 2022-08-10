Bolt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Bolt went 0-for-6 while starting in each of the last three contests, but he salvaged some value by chipping in two stolen bases. The 28-year-old looks like he could be a candidate to move into a short-side platoon role moving forward, as the Athletics called up lefty-hitting outfielder Cal Stevenson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday. Stevenson will start in center field with the Angels bringing righty Touki Toussaint to the hill, leaving no room in the starting nine for Bolt.

