Bolt sports a .148/.185/.333 slash line with one double, two RBI, one steal and one run across the 27 plate appearances he's logged in the 11 games since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 19.

Bolt logged starts in six of the first eight games following his promotion with Stephen Piscotty (wrist) on the injured list. However, his playing time dried up over the weekend series against the Red Sox, and with Piscotty now activated, Bolt could soon be headed back to Las Vegas, where he was running roughshod with a .375 average and 1.113 OPS across 80 plate appearances.