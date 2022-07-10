Bolt went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Astros.

Bolt was one of two Athletics hitters to reach base multiple times Sunday, with a single and his first walks of the year. The outfielder added his second steal, but a .125/.160/.125 slash line through nine contests doesn't inspire much confidence. The 28-year-old still appears to be the Athletics' favorite for playing time in center field, though he'll likely remain near the bottom of the order unless his bat heats up.