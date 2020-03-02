Athletics' Skye Bolt: Scratched with lower body injury
Bolt was removed from Sunday's Cactus League starting lineup against the Royals due to a hamstring/groin injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old continues to battle for a spot on the Athletics' 40-man roster, but is expected to return to the minors given Oakland's outfield depth. Bolt hit .269/.350/.459 with 11 home runs, 61 RBI and 57 runs scored across 347 plate appearances for Triple-A Las Vegas in 2019.
