Bolt (knee) went 1-for-3 in a loss to the Marlins on Monday.
Bolt was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup due to knee soreness and then made appearances as a defensive replacement in both weekend games against the Mariners. Monday saw him return to the lineup and hit safely for the third straight start in the process, pushing his average to a figure of .208, the highest it's been since Aug. 8.
