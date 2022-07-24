site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-skye-bolt-sitting-again-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Sitting again Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 24, 2022
at
12:55 pm ET
•
1 min read
Bolt will sit Sunday versus the Rangers.
Bolt will sit for the second game in a row Sunday as the team wraps up their series with the Rangers. Ramon Laureano will draw another start in center field while Stephen Vogt enters the lineup at catcher and bats eighth against Texas.
More News
21H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read