Bolt entered Saturday's loss to the Giants as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and hit a two-run home run in his second of two plate appearances.

Bolt's ninth-inning homer didn't have an impact on the game result, but it extended a decent stretch of hitting for the 28-year-old. Bolt now owns a .250 average and .464 slugging percentage over his last 10 games, a sample during which he's belted both of his round trippers on the season and driven in five runs overall while adding a stolen base and scoring on three occasions.