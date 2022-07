Bolt went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 5-1 win against the Astros on Friday.

Bolt powered Oakland's offense Friday with a single in the fifth inning, an RBI single in the seventh and a two-run home run in the ninth that doubled the lead. Bolt has been playing regularly since he was activated from the IL June 30 though he's slashing just .216/.237/378 with two home runs, three runs and four RBI through 37 at-bats.