The Athletics reassigned Heathcott to their minor-league camp Sunday, Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Heathcott's prospect star dimmed long ago, but the 27-year-old still makes for interesting organizational outfield depth thanks to his toolsiness and the improved on-base skills he's displayed in the high minors over the past two seasons. Look for him to open the campaign at Triple-A Sacramento.

