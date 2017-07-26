Athletics' Sonny Gray: Betrayed by defense Tuesday
Gray (6-5) allowed four runs -- all unearned -- on five hits and two walks over six innings in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out nine.
The crucial error was Gray's own, as it contributed to a four-run second inning by the Jays, but he settled down after that and kept the A's in the game. The right-hander's now reeled off six straight quality starts, posting a 1.37 ERA and 36:9 K:BB in 39.1 innings over that stretch and doing everything he can to maximize the return Oakland might get for him at the trade deadline. Assuming he's not in another uniform by then, Gray's next start would come Monday at home against the Giants.
