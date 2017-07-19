Athletics' Sonny Gray: Fans six to earn sixth win

Gray (6-4) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 6.1 innings during Wednesday's win over Tampa Bay.

Gray has now picked up four wins and 27 strikeouts through his past five starts to improve to a 3.66 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 for the campaign. The 27-year-old righty is a prime candidate to be dealt to a contender before the trade deadline, and his fantasy value will likely receive a boost pitching for a better club. If he sticks with Oakland for another turn in the rotation, Gray lines up to face Toronto at Rogers Centre in his next start.