Athletics' Sonny Gray: Moving to Yankees

Gray will be traded to the Yankees prior to the trade deadline Monday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

After weeks of negotiation, it appears the A's and Yankees were finally able to strike a deal. No word has come forth as to the exact pieces of the deal, though things should become clear once the trade officially goes through. Gray will slot right into the Yankees rotation, potentially pushing Jordan Montgomery out of a starting role.

