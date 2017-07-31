Athletics' Sonny Gray: Moving to Yankees
Gray will be traded to the Yankees prior to the trade deadline Monday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
After weeks of negotiation, it appears the A's and Yankees were finally able to strike a deal. No word has come forth as to the exact pieces of the deal, though things should become clear once the trade officially goes through. Gray will slot right into the Yankees rotation, potentially pushing Jordan Montgomery out of a starting role.
More News
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Expected to make team debut Thursday•
-
Athletics' Sonny Gray: Next start pushed to Monday•
-
Athletics' Sonny Gray: Betrayed by defense Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Sonny Gray: Possibly being eyed by Mariners•
-
Athletics' Sonny Gray: Fans six to earn sixth win•
-
Athletics' Sonny Gray: Picks up fifth win with six scoreless innings•
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...