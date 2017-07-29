Athletics' Sonny Gray: Next start pushed to Monday

Gray's next scheduled start has been pushed back to Monday, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.

The timing of Gray being pushed back is interesting given that his name has come up in trade discussions with several teams and the trade deadline is set for Monday. With that, there is the possibility that Gray has pitched his last game in an Athletics uniform. Jharel Cotton (finger) will come off the disabled list to start Sunday's game in Gray's place. Look for more updates on Gray as the trade deadline approaches.