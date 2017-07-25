Athletics' Sonny Gray: Possibly being eyed by Mariners

Gray has become a subject of trade interest for the Mariners according to a source familiar with the team's thinking, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto has already stated he will only move top prospects for controllable starting pitching, which accurately describes Gray's contract status. The right-hander is under team control through the 2019 campaign and just 27 years old, making him an appealing target. The Mariners have already traded promising slugger Tyler O'Neill this month for Cardinals left-hander Marco Gonzales, and acquiring Gray would likely require parting ways with top prospect Kyle Lewis (knee).