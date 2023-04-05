site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Spencer Patton: Agrees to minor-league deal
RotoWire Staff
Patton signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Patton got into seven games with the Rangers last season but spent most of the year at Triple-A Round Rock. He holds a career 5.11 ERA over 101 relief appearances at the major-league level.
