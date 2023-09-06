Patton was designated for assignment Wednesday.
The Athletics needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Mason Miller's return from the 60-day injured list. Patton has put up a 5.11 ERA over 12 relief appearances for the A's this season and seems likely to clear waivers.
