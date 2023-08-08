The Athletics claimed Watkins off waivers from the Astros on Tuesday, Jessica Kleinschmidt of The Comeback reports.
Watkins had been designated for assignment by Houston and will remain in the American League West (although he'll report to Triple-A Las Vegas for now. The 30-year-old has posted an 8.35 over 14 appearances -- 11 starts -- at the Triple-A level this season.
More News
-
Astros' Spenser Watkins: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Astros' Spenser Watkins: Shipped to Houston•
-
Orioles' Spenser Watkins: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Spenser Watkins: Joins big-league roster•
-
Orioles' Spenser Watkins: Returns from minor-league IL•
-
Orioles' Spenser Watkins: Goes on Triple-A IL•