The Athletics claimed Watkins off waivers from the Astros on Tuesday, Jessica Kleinschmidt of The Comeback reports.

Watkins had been designated for assignment by Houston and will remain in the American League West (although he'll report to Triple-A Las Vegas for now. The 30-year-old has posted an 8.35 over 14 appearances -- 11 starts -- at the Triple-A level this season.

