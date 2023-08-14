Watkins was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Watkins was assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas after being claimed off waivers by the A's last week, but he is now set to receive his first big-league opportunity with his new club. It's unclear what role he will fill, but he has started 11 Triple-A games this season, so he looks like the leading candidate to replace the injured Freddy Tarnok (undisclosed) in Oakland's rotation.