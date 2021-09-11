Marte went 3-for-5 with a triple, two runs and two RBI in Friday's 10-5 win over the Rangers.

Marte knocked in a run with a second-inning single and tripled two frames later to notch another RBI. The three-hit effort pushed his average to .351 over his past nine games, during which he has scored 10 runs and collected five extra-base hits. Marte's .321 average overall this season is on pace for a career best, exceeding the .311 mark he posted with Pittsburgh in 2016.