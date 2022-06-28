Piscotty (calf) was activated off the injured list Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Piscotty had been out since early May with a strained left calf, but he's ready to go after posting an .863 OPS across five rehab games. His .225/.340/.325 line prior to the injury was mediocre at best, but the Athletics don't have a lot of compelling options anywhere in their lineup, so Piscotty could have the chance to carve out a meaningful role upon his return.

