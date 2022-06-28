Piscotty (calf) was activated off the injured list Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty had been out since early May with a strained left calf, but he's ready to go after posting an .863 OPS across five rehab games. His .225/.340/.325 line prior to the injury was mediocre at best, but the Athletics don't have a lot of compelling options anywhere in their lineup, so Piscotty could have the chance to carve out a meaningful role upon his return.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Heats up in rehab stint•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Another rehab game Friday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Good work in first two rehab games•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Beginning rehab Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Rehab assignment nearing•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Continues ramping up activity•