Piscotty (personal) was activated from the paternity list Monday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The veteran outfielder missed the last three installments of the four-game against the Tigers but should be back in the lineup for at least one game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. Ka'ai Tom was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Due to return Monday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Moves to paternity list•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Blasts solo shot•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slugs first homer•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not starting Saturday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sits against right-hander•