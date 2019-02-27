Piscotty was 2-for-3 with two RBI during Tuesday's spring loss to the Angels.

Piscotty is coming off a successful 2018 campaign in which he slashed .267/.331/.491 with 27 home runs and 88 RBI over 151 games during his first year in Oakland. The 28-year-old should be prominently feature in right field by the Athletics this season.

