Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Adds two hits Tuesday
Piscotty was 2-for-3 with two RBI during Tuesday's spring loss to the Angels.
Piscotty is coming off a successful 2018 campaign in which he slashed .267/.331/.491 with 27 home runs and 88 RBI over 151 games during his first year in Oakland. The 28-year-old should be prominently feature in right field by the Athletics this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Smacks 27th homer in regular-season finale•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Situated on bench Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Drives in four•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Drives in five•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Homers in losing effort•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Extends streak with three-hit night•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buyer beware: Five pitchers to avoid
Which starters are being over-drafted? Here are five of them, complete with cheaper alternatives...
-
12-team points mock draft
Pitchers are extremely important in points leagues. Heath Cummings looks at what happens if...
-
Five closer battles to watch
Figuring out who will run away with a closer's job before the manager announces his decision...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...