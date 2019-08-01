Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Another strong rehab performance
Piscotty (knee) went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over New Orleans on Wednesday.
Piscotty played a second straight full game, although this time it was as a designated hitter. The outfielder appears to have his timing down at the plate, as he's now hit 6-for-13 with a home run and three RBI over his last three games with the Aviators.
