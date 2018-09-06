Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Another two RBI in win
Piscotty went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday.
Piscotty has been an RBI machine over the first five games of September, already driving in eight runs on just seven hits, four of which have gone for extra bases. The slugging outfielder has now equaled his career high in home runs (22), and if his timely hitting persists the rest of the month, he retains an outside chance of equaling or eclipsing the high-water mark of 85 RBI he established in 2016 with the Cardinals.
