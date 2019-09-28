Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: At-bats coming in last two games
Piscotty, who's yet to log a plate appearance since being activated from the injured list Thursday, is expected to see playing time over the final two games of the regular season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Manager Bob Melvin still has a postseason roster to finalize with the Athletics participating in Wednesday's American League Wild Card Game against the Rays, and one of his big decisions is tied into Piscotty. The veteran outfielder missed significant time with ankle woes, so getting him some time in the field and a handful of at-bats over the final two games would seemingly be a good litmus test for his viability moving forward. "A lot of hard work, determination and pain tolerance went into getting back in this position," Melvin said of Piscotty. "It's nice to have a guy that has been instrumental with this team over the course of the season. As he's shown in his career with us, he gets big hits. That would suggest he does well in the postseason and does have a good track record."
