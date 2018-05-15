Piscotty was reinstated from the bereavement list Tuesday.

As expected, Piscotty is back with the Athletics after spending the past four days away from the team following the passing of his mother. The 27-year-old should immediately slot back in as the team's primary right fielder, pushing Mark Canha back to a reserve role. Kendall Graveman was optioned to the minors to open up a roster spot.

