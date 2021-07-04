Piscotty (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday.
The 30-year-old has been sidelined by a sprained left wrist for the past few weeks, and he'll rejoin the A's on Sunday after appearing in one rehab game with Low-A Stockton. Piscotty has struggled offensively this season, going .217/.284/.357 with four homer in 141 plate appearances. Mitch Moreland (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
