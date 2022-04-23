Piscotty (undisclosed) was activated from the injured list Saturday.
Piscotty landed on the COVID-19 injured list a little over a week ago, but he is ready to get back on the field. He will start in right field Saturday and occupy the fifth spot in Oakland's batting order.
