Piscotty (quadriceps) is starting in right field and hitting seventh Thursday against the Royals.

Piscotty is good to go after missing Wednesday's game with what the Athletics deemed a minor quadriceps injury. His return will push Chad Pinder to a reserve role. Piscotty, who is hitting just .230/.288/.353 through 53 games this season, will face Jason Hammel in his return to the lineup.