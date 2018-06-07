Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back in action Thursday
Piscotty (quadriceps) is starting in right field and hitting seventh Thursday against the Royals.
Piscotty is good to go after missing Wednesday's game with what the Athletics deemed a minor quadriceps injury. His return will push Chad Pinder to a reserve role. Piscotty, who is hitting just .230/.288/.353 through 53 games this season, will face Jason Hammel in his return to the lineup.
