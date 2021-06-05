Piscotty (ankle) is starting Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Piscotty was held out of Friday's lineup due to an ankle injury, but he'll play right field and bat sixth Saturday. Across his last two games, the 30-year-old has gone 3-for-8 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sitting Sunday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Managing ankle injury•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Doubles, walks in loss•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Now in Thursday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sitting Sunday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Riding pine Tuesday•