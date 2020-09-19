Piscotty (knee) is starting Saturday's game against the Giants.
Piscotty was out of the lineup since Monday when he sustained a knee injury when attempting to catch a ball at the wall. However, he'll return to his spot in right field for Saturday's tilt against the Giants.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Hopes to return Saturday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: MRI comes back clean•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Won't start Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Nursing knee sprain•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Returns for nightcap•