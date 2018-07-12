Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back in Thursday's lineup
Piscotty (wrist) will man right field and bat third against Houston on Thursday.
Piscotty suffered a left wrist contusion after getting struck by a pitch during Wednesday's game, which forced him to exit the contest before the next half inning. Since his post-game X-rays revealed no structural damage, there shouldn't be much concern over Piscotty's status moving forward.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: X-ray confirms no fracture•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Suffers left wrist contusion•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Leaves after getting hit by pitch•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Power surge continues Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Homers for third straight game•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slugs ninth homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...