Piscotty will be on the bench for Game 3 of the Wild Card Series against the White Sox on Thursday.
Piscotty was on the bench for Game 1 but returned to the lineup for Game 2, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Mark Canha will be the right fielder Thursday, with Khris Davis serving as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: On bench for Game 1•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sitting Saturday evening•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Productive day in win•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back in lineup•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Hopes to return Saturday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: MRI comes back clean•