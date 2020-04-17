Piscotty (side) reports he's now free of any pain and is working through a swing progression, Brodie Brazil of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The veteran outfielder was slated to miss the start of the regular season had Opening Day unfolded March 26 as originally scheduled. The extended pause in play has therefore benefited Piscotty, who now confirms he's "fully confident" he'll be at full health whenever the 2020 campaign does begin. Piscotty will cede some starts in right field to the left-handed hitting Robbie Grossman, although to what exact degree remains to be seen.